IVCC to seat new trustee, 2 incumbents at organizational meeting

The Illinois Valley Community College board will host an organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the board room (C307) to name officers, canvas results of the April 4 consolidated election, honor outgoing trustee Bill Hunt and conduct other business.

Hunt, of Oglesby, was appointed to fill a nearly two-year vacancy on the board in September, 2021.

Following canvas of the election in which trustees Jay McCracken, of Hennepin, and Angela Stevenson, of Ottawa, were reelected and Rebecca Donna, of Rutland, elected, the board will choose its chair, vice chair and secretary.

Appointments to be made include attorney, treasurer and secretary to the board.

Regular meeting dates and times will be established and appointments made for ICCTA representative and alternate, and assignments made for audit finance, facilities, planning and closed session minutes committees.

In addition, former IVCC President Larry Huffman has requested to address the board.

Access the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/6794788792 using ID number 679 478 8792. For dial-in, call 312-626-6799.