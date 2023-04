The Spring Valley Police Department sent a notification.

The police are looking for help from residents in locating a missing 15-year-old boy, who is white. He was last seen near the 300 block of East First Street in Spring Valley at about 8 p.m. He has long brown hair, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. A photo has not been provided at this time.

If anyone sees this person, contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 815-663-2351.