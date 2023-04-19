Nikki VanNielen wins 2023 Connie Skerston Memorial Award at IVCC

Business Office administrative assistant Nikki VanNielen is the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Connie Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service.

For 23 years, the award has recognized an individual who demonstrates a high level of achievement in their work, loyalty, respect and commitment to IVCC.

Within months of her start at IVCC in October 2019, the pandemic struck and IVCC was later the target of a data breach.

“With files lost forever, it was especially devastating for the Business Office,” said IVCC Controller Kathy Ross who nominated VanNielen for the award.

“Throughout it all, Nikki worked diligently with those around her to ensure budget books, audit books, ICCB reporting and grant reporting were completed so the college’s business could continue as seamlessly as possible,” Ross said.

Ross lauded VanNielen for her versatility and willingness to pitch in whenever and wherever needed “with a positive attitude. She has filled in for accounts payable, helped with board reports and budget worksheets. She is a team player.”

VanNielen and business office colleagues were recently awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. GFOA said the award “represents a significant achievement by IVCC.”

VanNielen will be among honorees at the college’s Friday, April 28, Employee Recognition Reception at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica.