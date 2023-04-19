April 19, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County Retired Teachers to meet in Oglesby

Retired teachers association official, Quilts of Valor organizer to speak

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association poses for a group photo during its fall general meeting. The association is scheduled to meet for its spring meeting Monday, April 24. (Photo provided by Trudy Parsons)

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will its spring general meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

After a brief business meeting, Illinois Retired Teachers Association Vice President Roger Hampton will give an overview/update of pertinent issues that affect retirees. The second presentation will be Terry Johnson from Quilts of Valor. She will talk about the quilts comforting and healing veterans and will have quilts on display.

Light refreshments will be served.

Make reservations with Jan Hauger at 815-228-3838 or sjhauger@gmail.com

All retired teachers and those interested in the organization are invited to attend.