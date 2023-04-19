La Salle County Retired Teachers to meet in Oglesby

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will its spring general meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby.

After a brief business meeting, Illinois Retired Teachers Association Vice President Roger Hampton will give an overview/update of pertinent issues that affect retirees. The second presentation will be Terry Johnson from Quilts of Valor. She will talk about the quilts comforting and healing veterans and will have quilts on display.

Light refreshments will be served.

Make reservations with Jan Hauger at 815-228-3838 or sjhauger@gmail.com

All retired teachers and those interested in the organization are invited to attend.