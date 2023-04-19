Hermes wins IVCC part-time teaching award

Criminal justice instructor Kevin Hermes was selected by students, teaching colleagues, administrators and staff this spring as the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.

Hermes was IVCC’s criminal justice program coordinator from 2018 to 2021 following 31 years as a police officer/sergeant. He brings that experience to courses in Criminal Investigation, Evidence and Criminal Procedure and Ethics in Criminal Justice, among many others.

He was nominated for the award by student Elizabeth Bradley who wrote, “When Mr. Hermes responds to us, he adds lessons that are not in the book; they’re usually life lessons from his own experiences. I have never had more respect for a teacher in my life.”

Students also appreciate the hands-on nature of his classes that often include crime scene and court case reenactments.

An innovative program coordinator, he created IVCC’s first online criminal justice courses, was the first to bring criminal justice courses to the satellite campus in Ottawa and offered police officers nine credit hours toward a degree for completing police academy.

Hermes will also be nominated for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association state award and will be among honorees at the Friday, April 28, Employee Recognition Reception at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica.