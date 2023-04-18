La Salle mayor says ‘my bad’ on required band registration, says it will be voluntary

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said Monday he made a mistake sending a letter to liquor license holders requiring all musical acts, DJs and any groups using amplified equipment for indoor and outdoors events to register with the city.

He’s rescinded the requirement, saying the registration now is voluntary.

He said Monday the purpose of the registration is to educate musical groups about the city’s noise ordinances, but after hearing from bands and establishments, he doesn’t believe a requirement would be the right thing to do and he apologized on his Facebook page.

“I was wrong, that’s my bad,” Grove said. “I’m going to make it a volunteer thing.”

Alderman Jim Bacidore said Monday he believes the strict enforcement of the noise ordinance is because of former Alderman Diz Demes’ complaints about Nick’s on 6, which date back to October 2021. He said the business is responsible for bringing visitors to La Salle and he doesn’t believe the city should say it wants to encourage business growth, and then enforce strict rules against those businesses based on “one man.”

Grove said the noise ordinances are enforced the same way across the city and they are based on rules, including a 10 p.m. curfew on the live music unless the city votes on a special permit to extend musical hours. He said if the rules are followed there should be no issues. He said educating bands will help to ensure the rules are followed.

The conversation between Bacidore and Grove resorted to some shouting, with Alderman Bob Thompson interjecting, and leading to an argument between Thompson and Bacidore.

Earlier Monday, the La Salle City Council agreed to extend a request from Tammy Humpage of St. Jude Run for a special event permit to allow an extension of hours for outdoor music to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Nick’s on 6, for a Dueling Pianos for a Cure event.