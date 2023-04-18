Girlfriends owner to retire, Peru business for sale

When Kathy Glascock opened Girlfriends…the bra specialist in Peru, she was filling a niche in the Illinois Valley.

She aims to provide comfort and a sense of positive body image to women of all ages and body types. Her customer database almost exceeds 14,000 women and Glascock said she regularly serves customers from the Bloomington and Peoria areas.

This summer will mark 15 years for Girlfriends and Glascock has plans to retire.

“It is time to take some time and catch up on what [she and her husband] have not done in the past, but at the same time it’s pretty hard to let go,” she said. “Everyday is an awesome day here and the amount of appreciation from women is unbelievable.

“It has a such a specific, useful purpose in what we do the reward has been there.”

The business will remain open while a new owner is sought. Girlfriends, 4419 N. Progress Blvd., Peru, offers bras, underwear, mastectomy fittings, swimwear, maternity and nursing bras, fashion accessories and sleepwear.

For more information about the sale of the business, contact Leah Erickson at 815-780-7952.

