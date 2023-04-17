Local student artwork will be on display at the Town and Country Youth Art Show in Peru

The Town and Country Youth Art Show is scheduled noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru.

The annual Town and Country Youth Art Show showcases artwork from middle and high chool-aged students from La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

The work of more than 60 students from the three counties will be on exhibit. Judging will take place between 11 a.m. and noon, after which time the show will be open for public viewing. The announcement of division winners, along with the best of show award will be presented at noon. In addition, a first Place, second Place and third Place prize will be awarded in each of the two divisions. All blue ribbon winners are eligible to enter the state Town and Country Art competition in Champaign in the fall.

The NCI Artworks Gallery is located in the historic Westclox Building, 408 Fifth St. It is free and all are welcome.

NCI ARTworks is a regional arts agency, a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the arts community in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties through artistic collaboration, educational outreach and art space development. Its mission also is to create venues that support public and private education, community events, economic development and cultural tourism. ARTworks’ vision is to foster communication between artists, arts organizations and arts educators. The organization is supported, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. For more information visit www.nciartworks.com.