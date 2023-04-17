La Salle parish about $370,000 away from saving its iconic spires

A worker tuckpoints spires Tuesday, March 14, 2023, on St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in La Salle. Last May, the church launched a $1.8 million capital campaign for a new roof, facade improvements and interior work. (Scott Anderson)

Contractors have been amazed at the shape this building is in, given its age.”

— The Very Rev. Tom Otto, pastor of the La Salle Catholic Parishes