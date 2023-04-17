IVCC to host Scifest for children, adults

Illinois Valley Community College’s CHEM/STEM Club presents its popular annual Scifest for children and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the gymnasium.
Guests at the free event will discover the wonders of chemistry, biology, geology and physics, said IVCC chemistry instructor Matt Johll.
“We are planning hands-on experiments and amazing demonstrations,” Johll said.
The evening will include lunar moon samples collected by NASA on multiple space missions and demonstrations involving an inflatable planetarium, imploding barrel, fluidized sand bed, augmented reality sandbox, flame sound tube, bed of nails and more.
For information, contact Johll at 815-224-0468 or matthew_johll@ivcc.edu