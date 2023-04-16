Hennepin man, Galesburg woman died following Route 89 crash south of Granville

A 48-year-old Hennepin man and a 37-year-old Galesburg woman died following a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 89 and County Highway 850 N south of Granville.

A vehicle driven by Branden A. Bowers, 48, of Hennepin, was traveling east shortly after 3 p.m. Friday on County Highway 850 N and entered onto Route 89 and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Latesha M. Moore, 26, of Peoria. Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene. Jaylene A Adams, 37, of Galesburg, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Moore also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by a medical helicopter. Sara K. Swiskoski, 45, of Mark, was a passenger in the Bowers’ vehicle and was taken to OSF St. Francis in Peoria via helicopter. Jabarra S. Woodson, 34, of Peoria, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Moore and was taken by helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The accident remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Putnam County death investigator. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, Standard Fire Department, McNabb Fire Department, Magnolia Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Lostant Ambulance, Oglesby Ambulance, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight Helicopter, Life Star Helicopter and Med Force Helicopter.