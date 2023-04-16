Chocolate fest raises money for La Salle County CASA

With rain and temperatures in the 40s, Sunday afternoon was a great day to be indoors feasting on chocolate.

Making it better yet, the chocolate festival at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle helped raise money for the La Salle County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates).

Executive Director CiCi Chalus said she was confident the event would raise a sum that exceeds pre-pandemic totals.

CASA volunteers do a little bit of everything: They meet with teachers and coaches to see how things are going at school, visit the homes to ensure children are well cared for, and they check in with doctors and counselors to see to their health. Go to lasallecountycasa.org for more information about the organization.