April 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Chocolate fest raises money for La Salle County CASA

Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

By Tom Collins
Hayley Seroka, 9, of La Salle, accompanied by great aunt Chris Finley of Utica, enjoys the chocolate fountain Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the annual chocolate fest sponsored by La Salle County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club. CiCi Chalus, executive director, said she was confident the event would raise a sum that exceeds pre-pandemic totals.

With rain and temperatures in the 40s, Sunday afternoon was a great day to be indoors feasting on chocolate.

Making it better yet, the chocolate festival at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle helped raise money for the La Salle County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates).

Executive Director CiCi Chalus said she was confident the event would raise a sum that exceeds pre-pandemic totals.

CASA volunteers do a little bit of everything: They meet with teachers and coaches to see how things are going at school, visit the homes to ensure children are well cared for, and they check in with doctors and counselors to see to their health. Go to lasallecountycasa.org for more information about the organization.

Willow Biewer, 6, of Ottawa chomps into sweet treats Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the annual chocolate fest sponsored by La Salle County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club. CiCi Chalus, executive director, said she was pleased with the turnout following a three-year hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

