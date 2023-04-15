6 bicycles reported damaged in Spring Valley

Six bicycles were reported damaged by an unknown suspect Tuesday at Coal Miners Pond in Spring Valley.

Children left their bikes unattended while they played in the park and called police after they discovered the bicycles had been damaged.

The damage ranged from slashed tires and cut brake lines to one bicycle being thrown into the pond, Spring Valley Deputy Police Chief Sarah Kinkin said. The bicycle in the pond was recovered, she said.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing into the incident.