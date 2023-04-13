Starved Rock Welcome Center to host spring painting class

The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center in Utica is hosting a Welcome Spring sign painting class from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Jyllian Ossola, local artist and experienced instructor, will direct attendees as they complete their 7-by-48 inch vertical porch sign.

“This single-sided sign will be done with step-by-step instruction and as much help as needed so that each artist will go home with their own original piece of art to proudly display or give away,” said Ossola. “The completed project will be a large sign featuring spring daisies that will look great on a front porch or in a blossoming flowerbed.”

Ossola, originally from Utica, has been has been hosting painting classes for several years. She also offers painting sessions through Illinois Valley Community College and teaches after-school art classes in Putnam County. Examples of some of her other projects can be found at her Facebook page, Flipping Vintage 17.

Everything will be provided to complete the porch signs that evening. Ossola also recommends that old clothes or a paint shirt be worn. Refreshments will be provided.

This painting class is designed for men or women of any skill level. Limited spaces are available and pre-registration is necessary. Cost is $30 per person and pre-payment is required. Call the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center at 815-667-4356 or stop by the Welcome Center, 248 W. Canal St., Utica, any day between noon and 6 p.m. to register.