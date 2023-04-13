IVCC student voters select sophomore SGA officers

Daniel Sack, of Walnut, was elected president and Drew Knipper, of Princeton, vice president, in last week’s Illinois Valley Community College Sophomore Student Government Association election.

Drew Knipper (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Katie Bates, of Princeton, was elected treasurer, Riker Fesperman, of La Salle, secretary, and Libby Boyles, of Princeton, student trustee.

Katie Bates (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Sack, 25, is a graduate of Hall High School and is majoring in accounting. Knipper, 19, is a foreign language major. Bates, 19, is majoring in secondary education-mathematics and Boyles, 18, in finance. Knipper, Bates and Boyles are all graduates of Princeton High School.

Riker Fesperman (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Fesperman, 17, is a home-schooled senior enrolled in dual credit.

“I am confident this group will represent the student body very well,” said Director of Student Activities Cory Tomaason. “A few are returning members and the others have shown a true interest in being a voice for all students.”