5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: IVCC musical ‘The Prom’ takes the stage

1 - Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department presents the new Broadway musical “The Prom:” Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m. The musical also will run April 20-23. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for ages high school and under. “The Prom” was so popular, Netflix produced a film version starring Meryl Streep in 2021 that received critical acclaim, as did the Broadway production when it was nominated for six Tony Awards and named a “New York Times Top Pick.” Online reservations are available at www.ivcc.edu/theatre, or may be purchased the date of each performance at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. The show is rated PG.

2 - La Salle County CASA to host chocolate festival: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, also known as CASA, will host its 12th annual Nothing’s Sweeter Than a Child chocolate fundraiser noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Senica’s Oak Ridge, 658 U.S. 6, La Salle. Tickets are $25 and free for children younger than 5. They can be purchased at lasallecountycasa.org or at the door. There will be 16 area chocolatiers, confectioners and bakers, the festival also will feature a silent auction with a limited live auction, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

3 - Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble to present its Around the World concert: The first show is 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru, and another performance is 2 p.m. April 30 at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa. Free will offerings accepted with money going to the flute scholarship fund to assist flutists who would like to attend June 18-24 the Summer Flute Retreat in Peru. Music performed will be representative of the countries of England, Wales, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Africa, China, Korea and the United States and will conclude with “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter.

4 - Starved Rock Saplings: A storybook time, flower discovery hike and craft/activity will be presented 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. Children ages 3 to 10 are invited to attend, but they must be accompanied by a parent. Call 815-667-4726 for more information.

NCI ARTworks to host art gallery of Ottawa Art League: NCI ARTworks will host more than 25 top local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a free reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru. (Shaw Media file photo)

5 - NCI ARTworks to host art gallery of Ottawa Art League: NCI ARTworks will host more than 25 top local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a free reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru. Ranging from woodworkers to watercolorists and fabric artists to metal, glass and ceramic sculptors, the work of Ottawa Art League artists from La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties will be showcased at the gallery and available for purchase For a complete biography of the artists whose works will be on exhibit, visit www.nciartworks.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.