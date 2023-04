Spring Valley Hall High School will present “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. They can be purchased at the door.

The musical was rescheduled from two weeks ago when a severe storm postponed the performances.