Local Coldwell Banker agents receive recognition

At its annual awards banquet March 30 agents received international awards from Coldwell Banker.

Individuals winning awards were Barb Kuzma, Sterling Society; Carol Wlodarchak, Sterling Society; Karen Zermeno, Diamond Society; Chris Hopps, President’s Elite; Garry Schroeder, Sterling Society; Bonnie Lester, President’s Elite; Wendy Fulmer, President’s Premier; and TJ Templeton, Diamond Society.

Coldwell Banker Today’s Realtors, LLC located in Peru was the top single office company for the Coldwell Banker brand in Illinois for 2022. They thanked the community for its support.