April 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Local Coldwell Banker agents receive recognition

Peru office was the top single office company for Coldwell Banker in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
At its annual awards banquet on March 30 the following agents received international awards from Coldwell Banker (from left to right) Barb Kuzma, Sterling Society; Carol Wlodarchak, Sterling Society; Karen Zermeno, Diamond Society; Chris Hopps, President’s Elite; Garry Schroeder, Sterling Society; Bonnie Lester, President’s Elite and Wendy Fulmer, President’s Premier. Not pictured is TJ Templeton, Diamond Society. (Photo provided by Thomas Guttilla)

Individuals winning awards were Barb Kuzma, Sterling Society; Carol Wlodarchak, Sterling Society; Karen Zermeno, Diamond Society; Chris Hopps, President’s Elite; Garry Schroeder, Sterling Society; Bonnie Lester, President’s Elite; Wendy Fulmer, President’s Premier; and TJ Templeton, Diamond Society.

Coldwell Banker Today’s Realtors, LLC located in Peru was the top single office company for the Coldwell Banker brand in Illinois for 2022. They thanked the community for its support.