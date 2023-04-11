La Salle library to host lego mania throughout April

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting Lego Mania for the month of April.

Open to youth ages 5 and older, this program is for those who love to build, design, and create, and will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27. Legos are for in-library use only, and may contain small pieces that pose a choking hazard to young children.

The program is free and open to the public. Children, younger than 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is ADA compliant and welcoming. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.