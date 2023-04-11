April 11, 2023
La Salle library to host lego mania throughout April

Programs will be on Thursdays at the library

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting Lego Mania for the month of April.

Open to youth ages 5 and older, this program is for those who love to build, design, and create, and will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27. Legos are for in-library use only, and may contain small pieces that pose a choking hazard to young children.

The program is free and open to the public. Children, younger than 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is ADA compliant and welcoming. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.