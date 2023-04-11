La Salle County CASA has made an impact, especially with one of its volunteers

There were problems at home and the authorities had to get involved. Mozelle Kempiak was a ward of the state until she was 21.

But this particular hard luck story took a happy turn. Kempiak was a standout basketball player at Serena High School who turned her on-court prowess into a college scholarship. Now 25 and residing in Ottawa, she works with foster children through a basketball program, MK’s Hoops4Hope.

It was just a big blessing for her to help with my needs and advocate for me. — Mozelle Kempiak, talking about CASA volunteer Marilyn Steenhoek

Kempiak has much to be proud of, but she’s also grateful. Her case was referred to La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates, which paired Kempiak with volunteer Marilyn Steenhoek. It was the start of a long and fruitful relationship.

“I had a CASA worker throughout high school, throughout college,” Kempiak said, “and to this day Marilyn helps me out even though she doesn’t have to.

Whether other children benefit from court-appointed special advocates depends on the generosity of others.

La Salle County CASA’s annual chocolate festival will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, 658 U.S. 6, in La Salle. Tickets are $25 each (kids under 5 enter free) and are available at lasallecountycasa.org or at the door.

Kempiak isn’t the only one hoping for a good turnout and, by extension, a strong influx of financial support.

Steenhoek praised Kempiak for how she’s come – “I can’t be any prouder,” she gushes – and her own guidance did not pass unnoticed. Steenhoek was named one of the three Illinois CASA volunteers in 2022 to earn the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteerism.

Steenhoek and expressed her hope that the event inspires other to become an advocate for an at-risk child.

CASA volunteers do a little bit of everything: They meet with teachers and coaches to see how things are going at school, visit the homes to ensure children are well cared for, and they check in with doctors and counselors to see to their health.

“We are like guardian angels for all these children,” Steenhoek said. “We are their voices. Anyone who can be a CASA volunteer if they have lots of patience.

“You just have to care. You have to have a big heart. You have to really care for children.”