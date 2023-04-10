La Salle library to host author Renee Rosen to talk about her newest novel

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host USA Today bestselling author Renee Rosen at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, for a conversation about her newest novel, “Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl.”

It’s 1938, and a young woman selling face cream out of a New York City beauty parlor is determined to prove she can have it all. Her name is Estée Lauder, and she’s about to take the world by storm. Rosen will join Library staff in conversation to discuss “Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl,” which will be released on April 25, as well as discuss her past novels.

Rosen is a USA Today bestselling author. Her novels include “Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl,” “The Social Graces,” “Park Avenue Summer,” “Windy City Blues,” “White Collar Girl,” “What the Lady Wants and Dollface,” as well as the young adult novel, Every Crooked Pot. She is working on a new novel about the Barbie doll creator, Ruth Handler, coming from Penguin Random House/Berkley in 2025. Renee is a native of Akron, Ohio and a graduate of The American University in Washington DC. She now lives in Chicago.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/3ZXJSSq.

Individuals will be able to pre-submit questions when they register for the program. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.