IVCC to host MIMIC Fair, teaching students to design, manufacture, market and sell a product

The public is welcome to attend the annual Illinois Valley Community College MIMIC Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in room CTC-124.

MIMIC, Making Industry Meaningful in College, is a nationally recognized program exposing IVCC students to engineering design, electronics and business to design, manufacture, market and sell a product.

Dorene Data, co-developer of the project, said students emerge from the project with a much better understanding of career fields and of the entire business/industry product development process.

Student teams, called “companies,” simulate an industrial business structure, allowing students to experience a workplace environment in a classroom setting. This years’ theme “Open House,” features products that can be used around a home.

Products for sale include a pizza cutter, outdoor cup and phone holder, desktop fountain with bamboo, car cord organizer, keychains, chip clip holder, car garbage container, and bat house.

For information, contact Data at dorene_data@ivcc.edu.