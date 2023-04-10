April 10, 2023
IVCC to host MIMIC Fair, teaching students to design, manufacture, market and sell a product

Students emerge from project with better ideas of career fields, instructor says

By Shaw Local News Network
Participants prepare for this year’s MIMIC Fair scheduled April 19 at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Dorene Data)

The public is welcome to attend the annual Illinois Valley Community College MIMIC Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in room CTC-124.

MIMIC, Making Industry Meaningful in College, is a nationally recognized program exposing IVCC students to engineering design, electronics and business to design, manufacture, market and sell a product.

Dorene Data, co-developer of the project, said students emerge from the project with a much better understanding of career fields and of the entire business/industry product development process.

Student teams, called “companies,” simulate an industrial business structure, allowing students to experience a workplace environment in a classroom setting. This years’ theme “Open House,” features products that can be used around a home.

Products for sale include a pizza cutter, outdoor cup and phone holder, desktop fountain with bamboo, car cord organizer, keychains, chip clip holder, car garbage container, and bat house.

For information, contact Data at dorene_data@ivcc.edu.