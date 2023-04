The La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Senica’s Oak Ridge, 658 U.S. 6.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The cost to compete is $10 per person with up to 10 people per table/team. Cash bar and food will be available. There also will be raffles and a 50/50.

To reserve a table call Cristina Sarabia at LPHS at 815-220-2769.