IVCC names LeeAnn Johnson winner of 2023 Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence

Natural Science laboratory instructor LeeAnn Johnson, of Tonica, was selected recently by colleagues as the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence.

Johnson has taught biology labs at IVCC since 1992 – as well as anatomy and microbiology labs. She was nominated for the Charry by biology lab student workers Isabella Lambert, Eliza Atkinson and Kailey McCauley.

“Mrs. Johnson uses every aspect of the lab as a teaching opportunity,” Lambert said. “I have learned how to make bacteria cultures, use an autoclave and prepare for labs. She makes learning fun, is approachable and extremely knowledgeable.”

McCauley credited Johnson for motivating students to be active and concerned citizens.

She answers the call for injured raptors. — Eliza Atkinson, biology lab student worker

A state and federally licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Johnson has led IVCC’s Raptor Rehabilitation Program for three decades and helped save more than 1,000 birds of prey including red-tailed hawks, bald eagles, American kestrel, Cooper’s Hawk and great horned, barred and screech owls.

“She answers the call for injured raptors,” Atkinson said.

A native of Lostant, Johnson earned an associate degree from IVCC (while also playing softball and basketball), a bachelor’s in biology from Northern Michigan University and a master’s in biology from Northern Illinois University.

She was the keynote speaker at the April 5 Student Academic Awards Ceremony and has been nominated for the 2023 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Faculty Member Award.