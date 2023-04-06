IVCC to host ag open house

Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture department will host its Spring Open House at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC124-125.

High school students, parents, instructors and administrators are invited. Check-in is at 8:45 a.m.

“The event will show students how we can help them accomplish their goals and dreams – at an affordable price,” said agriculture program co-coordinator Willard Mott.

Students will learn about IVCC’s growing program and interact with current ag students and instructors. In addition, enrollment and scholarship information will be presented and tours offered.

Online preregistration is required by Monday, April 24 at www.ivcc.edu/agriculture.

For information, contact Mott at 815-224-0413 or willard_mott@ivcc.edu or program co-coordinator Jennifer Timmers at 815-224-0495 or Jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu.