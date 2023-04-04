Spring Valley voters guide to April 4 election

Spring Valley residents will have an opportunity to vote for contested races on City Council and Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees.

Alderman Ed Jauch will be contested by Charles “CJ” VanSchaick for a 1st Ward seat on the City Council.

Alderwoman Jennifer Diaz will be contested by Jeff Chiaventone for a 2nd Ward seat on the City Council.

The NewsTribune coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

IVCC trustee candidates forum draws overflow crowd

IVCC candidate reposted appeal for teachers to leak school passwords