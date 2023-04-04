Oglesby voters guide to April 4 election

Oglesby residents will have an opportunity to vote in contested races for mayor, City Council, school board and Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees.

Three contenders, Jim Cullinan, Jason Curran and Don Finley, all with experience on the Oglesby City Council, seek to replace Dom Rivara, who is not running for reelection.

Five men are seeking four seats on the Oglesby City Council.

Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Oglesby Elementary School board.

The NewsTribune’s coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

