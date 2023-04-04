April 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oglesby voters guide to April 4 election

Voters will decide between 3 candidates for a new mayor

By Shaw Local News Network
Oglesby mayoral candidates (from left) Jason Curran, Don Finley, and James Cullinan prepare to deliver a speech during a mayoral and commissioner candidate forum on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Oglesby Public Library.

Oglesby residents will have an opportunity to vote in contested races for mayor (shown here), City Council, school board and Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. (Scott Anderson)

Oglesby residents will have an opportunity to vote in contested races for mayor, City Council, school board and Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees.

Three contenders, Jim Cullinan, Jason Curran and Don Finley, all with experience on the Oglesby City Council, seek to replace Dom Rivara, who is not running for reelection.

Oglesby mayor’s forum stays (mostly) civil

Meet the candidates for Oglesby mayor

Five men are seeking four seats on the Oglesby City Council.

5 compete for Oglesby City Council

Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Oglesby Elementary School board.

4 candidates vie for 3 seats on the Oglesby School Board

The NewsTribune’s coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

IVCC trustee candidates forum draws overflow crowd

IVCC candidate reposted appeal for teachers to leak school passwords