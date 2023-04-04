La Salle voters guide to the April 4 election

La Salle residents will have an opportunity to vote for City Council, La Salle Elementary School Board and Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees.

Seven candidates are running across four ward races on the La Salle City Council. The 1st, 2nd and 4th ward races are contested.

Madonna Duncan, Mallory Ploch, Stacie Sines and Kristina Stachowiak-Husband are candidates opposing each other for three seats on the La Salle Elementary Board.

The Times coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

