5 La Salle County races we’ll be watching tonight

When the polls close at 7 p.m. across La Salle County, we’ll be awaiting all the results, but there are five races in particular that will have our attention because of their impact.

1. Who will win Ottawa’s high stakes mayor race?

As The Times newspaper reported, tens of thousands of dollars have gone into the Ottawa mayoral race between Daniel Aussem, Robert Hasty and Leonard Newell (though Newell has not taken part of the big fundraising). When Aussem won four years ago against Julie Johnson, he won by 162 votes. Hasty reached his goal to raise $20,000 to compete with the incumbent, now the question is will he garner enough votes to unseat him? With a third candidate in the race, it will be interesting to see what impact Newell’s candidacy plays in the results.

2. There will be a new mayor in Oglesby

Mayor Dom Rivara decided not to run for reelection, meaning a new mayor will take the helm. The contest is between commissioners Jason Curran and Jim Cullinan, and former mayor Don Finley. There has been recent conflict at council meetings between Cullinan, and Curran and Rivara. At the March 20 meeting, Cullinan said he wanted to put a dog park by the water tower and proposed allocating up to $15,000 to make it happen. Rivara and Curran asked for more public input, but believing the two were purposely stalling his proposal, Cullinan responded in silence.

3. Who will win the mayor seat between Streator’s two longest sitting council members?

Mayor Tara Bedei could become Streator’s first elected female mayor, but she is opposed by Brian Crouch, who has been on the council for the last nine years. Bedei was appointed to succeed Jimmie Lansford in January 2022. Four years ago, the duo garnered the most votes in the city council race with Bedei garnering 971 and Crouch 900.

4. What impact will a last-day flyer from the mayor have in the La Salle 1st Ward council race?

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove decided to weigh in on the 1st Ward aldermanic race between Bob Thompson and Gary Hammers. Grove endorsed Thompson, who he appointed in June 2022, in a white paper that also was critical of Hammers, a La Salle businessman. The flyer made its way around social media on Election Day. Hammers has led an enthusiastic campaign involving several signs, ads and billboards.

5. Will the Reading Fire Protection District adopt a property tax increase to support 911 ambulance service?

Some votes are a matter of preference, but Tuesday’s referendum in the Reading Fire Protection District can be the difference between life and death in an emergency response situation. Voters in that district were asked to increase property taxes a significant amount in order to pay neighboring Streator for 911 ambulance service, after the city of Streator chose to start up its own service instead of paying Advanced Medical Transport subsidies. Streator is serving the Reading Fire Protection District now, but if voters don’t adopt the tax increase, Streator could cut ties with that agreement, leaving the next closest ambulance service several more miles away.