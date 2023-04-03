Vacant house near Hennepin lost after fire

There were no injuries after a vacant house was a total loss from fire Monday morning near Hennepin.

The Granville Hennepin Fire Protection District responded at about 1 a.m. Monday to a house fully involved in fire in the area of 8100 Urnikis Drive, said Fire Chief Neil Buffington. At the time firefighters responded, there was one wall left standing.

All units were cleared at about 3:30 a.m. After the fire was extinguished, it is believed the fire started near a space heater utilized to keep the house above freezing, Buffington said. The official cause, however, is undetermined at this time and an investigation will continue, Buffington said.

Buffington thanked Hennepin, Granville and Standard fire departments, Putnam County EMS Ambulance, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Dispatch for their response, as well as the neighbors for being observant and calling 911.