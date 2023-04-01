March 31, 2023
Some egg hunts in Illinois Valley postponed, or moved indoors

Some events still on as of Friday night

By Derek Barichello
A plastic Easter Egg filled with goodies rests on the lawn in anticipation of the start of the egg hunt during the Batavia Egg Hop on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Families planning to hunt for Easter eggs Saturday should double check with organizers before attending.

With the forecast calling for rain, possible snow and windy conditions Saturday, some Easter egg hunts have been postponed or moved indoors.

Notably, Spring Valley’s Easter egg hunt scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. has been moved indoors to Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St.

Peru’s egg hunt has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 2, at Washington Park, again beginning at 11 a.m. with sensory hour, then noon for children 0 to 5 and 1 p.m. for children 6 and older.

Grand Ridge and Marseilles have rescheduled their egg hunts to Saturday, April 8. The flashlight egg hunt in Grand Ridge will take place Friday, April 7.

La Salle, Oglesby and Streator had not postponed their events as of Friday night.