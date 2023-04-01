Some egg hunts in Illinois Valley postponed, or moved indoors

Families planning to hunt for Easter eggs Saturday should double check with organizers before attending.

With the forecast calling for rain, possible snow and windy conditions Saturday, some Easter egg hunts have been postponed or moved indoors.

Notably, Spring Valley’s Easter egg hunt scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. has been moved indoors to Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St.

Peru’s egg hunt has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 2, at Washington Park, again beginning at 11 a.m. with sensory hour, then noon for children 0 to 5 and 1 p.m. for children 6 and older.

Grand Ridge and Marseilles have rescheduled their egg hunts to Saturday, April 8. The flashlight egg hunt in Grand Ridge will take place Friday, April 7.

La Salle, Oglesby and Streator had not postponed their events as of Friday night.