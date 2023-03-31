March 31, 2023
La Salle-Peru High School to host coffee talk sharing info on new sports complex

Meeting will be at La Salle VFW

Here, the soccer field will be turfed during the phase two of the La Salle-Peru Township High School Athletic Complex on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in La Salle. This project will see the addition of competition baseball and softball diamonds, expansion of tennis courts, and installation of artificial turf to the school’s soccer field, along with expanded parking space. Additionally, restroom facilities will be added to the existing soccer field utility building and a structure will be built near the baseball/softball diamonds to serve as a concession stand, press box, and restrooms.

The community is invited to attend an La Salle-Peru High School Board and Administrator Coffee Talk at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the La Salle VFW Hall, 2325 Donahue St.

This informal meeting will feature L-P Board President Tony Sparks, Board Member Matt Merboth, Superintendent Steven Wrobleski, and Athletic Director Mike Kuziel sharing information on the recently begun development at the L-P Sports Complex and other topics related to L-P athletics and activities. The board members and administrators also will be able to answer questions and discuss any other L-P related topics of interest to community members. The open house style meeting is expected to last roughly one hour.