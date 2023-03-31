La Salle-Peru High School to host coffee talk sharing info on new sports complex

The community is invited to attend an La Salle-Peru High School Board and Administrator Coffee Talk at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the La Salle VFW Hall, 2325 Donahue St.

This informal meeting will feature L-P Board President Tony Sparks, Board Member Matt Merboth, Superintendent Steven Wrobleski, and Athletic Director Mike Kuziel sharing information on the recently begun development at the L-P Sports Complex and other topics related to L-P athletics and activities. The board members and administrators also will be able to answer questions and discuss any other L-P related topics of interest to community members. The open house style meeting is expected to last roughly one hour.