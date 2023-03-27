La Salle library to host virtually actor, author restaurateur

The La Salle Public Library will be joining libraries across Illinois in virtually hosting actor, author and restaurateur Danny Trejo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

In this program, Trejo will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction

Trejo has starred in dozens of films including “Desperado,” “Heat,” the “From Dusk Till Dawn” series, “Con Air,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” “Spy Kids” and “Machete.” On the television side, he’s had recurring roles on “Sons of Anarchy,” “King of the Hill,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Flash,” among others. He also has starred in and voiced various popular video games like “Call of Duty,” “Fallout” and “Grand Theft Auto,” as well as voiced characters in the animated films Storks, “The Book of Life,” “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru” and “Maya and the Three.” He shared his love of food with the world in the release of his first cookbook “Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA.” His fearlessly honest memoir “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” was released in July 2021.

The virtual event is free, open to the public. Register at bit.ly/ILP_DannyTrejo. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.

This event is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, which is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.