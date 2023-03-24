Peru police make DUI arrest during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

Peru Police Department announced officers made one DUI arrests and issued four seat belt citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

Additionally, officers issued two citations for suspended registration, one for speeding and one for operating a vehicle without insurance citations.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei, department spokesperson.

Peru police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign, funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.