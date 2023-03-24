Ottawa man wanted for entering vehicles unlawfully, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Ottawa man who police said entered vehicles unlawfully Dec. 16 in the zero to 100 block of Third Street in La Salle.

Ryan M. Carter, 31, is wanted on an arrest warrant for charges of burglary, a Class 3 felony.

The La Salle Police Department received a report of numerous vehicles being unlawfully entered Dec. 16 at businesses located in the zero to 100 block of Third Street.

The La Salle Police Department’s Detective Division began an investigation into the incidents and obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect. As a result of a social media post and with assistance from the public, detectives were able to identify and interview the suspect.

La Salle detectives, with the assistance of the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, then obtained an arrest warrant for Carter.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call the La Salle Police Department at 815-223-2131.