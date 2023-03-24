La Salle library receives grant for 9 week youth field trip program

The La Salle Public Library, thanks to a grant from Project Next Generation, an opportunity from the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State, will be offering a nine-week, independent, mentor-supported, at-home program, especially for children ages 11 through 14.

In this program, participants will explore times of change in Illinois – times when the glaciers covered most of Illinois and what happened when they melted, times when caves were formed and continue to form, providing unique ecosystems today, times when an understanding of metals and engineering helped transform the Prairie State into an agricultural state, and today’s times when some land has been reclaimed and restored to wetlands and native prairie creating unique places for biodiversity.

The program will be structured to engage participants in three ways – kits, independent field trips and a group field trip – which work together and relate to each other through the theme of change.

Participants will use each of the three kits for a two-week period to explore topics via online videos, printed materials and hands-on mini experiments to get an overview in preparation for the independent field trips, then have a third week to plan and visit an independent field trip site with family and friends.

The independent field trip sites each correspond to one of the kits. The Change Through the Forces of Nature kit corresponds to a visit to the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Change through Human Interaction kit corresponds to the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour and the Change: Humans and Their Environment kit corresponds to the Sue and Wes Dixon Wetlands in Hennepin.

While the field trips are optional, they offer a wonderful opportunity to learn more Illinois’ fascinating past. Admission is free for these sites and round-trip mileage will be reimbursed through the grant.

In addition to the three independent field trips, participants who complete the activities in the three kits are also invited to a free, all-expense paid group field trip, including lunch and transportation to the Burpee Natural History Museum in Rockford.

The program is open to 18 children. Registration is open though April 8, with the program beginning on April 10. To register, or for more information, email Project Mentor Rachael Blomquist at rblomquist@lasalle.lib.il.us or call the library at 815-223-2341.

Funding for Project Next Generation is provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.