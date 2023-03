The Illinois Valley Emergency Services annual St. Baldrick’s event raised $6,876 Sunday at Senica’s Oak Ridge in La Salle.

Nineteen participants shaved their head to raise money for the organization that funds childhood cancer research.

The top fundraising teams were Team Utica Fire with $1,765 and the Waltham Scouts with $1,638. Karen Martin raised $1,032, bringing in the most of any individual participant.