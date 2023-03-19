Mobile home tax bills due May 1

The Mobile Home Local Services Tax is due Monday, May 1, to the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office.

These bills were mailed Feb. 17.

There are several payment options. Recipients may pay at the treasurer’s office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by cash, check or credit card. Recipients may also pay at the drive-thru drop box, which is open 24 hours, in the north part of the government complex at 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. Recipients may mail their payments to the treasurer’s office at P.O. Box 1560, Ottawa, IL 61350, or pay by phone at 1-833-975-2500 with credit card or e-check.

A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by credit card processers when paying by credit card. There is a $1.50 per parcel fee when paying by e-check.

The penalty for late payment is $25 per month up to $100 beginning May 2.

For more information, contact the treasurer’s office at 815-434-8219.