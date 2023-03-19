IVAR donates to homeless shelter

The Illini Valley Association of REALTORS chose Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter as its community outreach for the eighth year.

IVAR members volunteered to serve meals at the shelter. In addition, monetary donations totaling $1,532 from the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS were presented.

The Illini Valley Association of REALTORS is one of more than 1,800 local boards and associations of Realtors that comprise the National Association of REALTORS. As the nation’s largest trade association, NAR is “The Voice for Real Estate,” representing nearly 750,000 members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.