March 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

IVAR donates to homeless shelter

Group gives $1,532 to PADS

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Carol Alcorn, Illinois Valley PADS executive director, and Megan Bentley, Illini Valley Association of REALTORS chief executive officer, participate in a check presentation.

(From left) Carol Alcorn, Illinois Valley PADS executive director, and Megan Bentley, Illini Valley Association of REALTORS chief executive officer, participate in a check presentation. (Photo provided by Megan Bentley)

The Illini Valley Association of REALTORS chose Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter as its community outreach for the eighth year.

IVAR members volunteered to serve meals at the shelter. In addition, monetary donations totaling $1,532 from the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS were presented.

The Illini Valley Association of REALTORS is one of more than 1,800 local boards and associations of Realtors that comprise the National Association of REALTORS. As the nation’s largest trade association, NAR is “The Voice for Real Estate,” representing nearly 750,000 members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.