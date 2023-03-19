Free boating safety classes to be offered at Illinois Waterway Visitor Center

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will offer free boating safety education classes at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam on Dee Bennett Road between Ottawa and Utica on April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19.

Each class will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to anyone 11 years of age or older. Completion of one course is needed for certification.

All boaters, including those new to boating as well as seasoned individuals looking to brush up on safe boating knowledge, are encouraged to take the course. No on-the-water experience is offered during the classroom-based course. Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will be issued an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification, which is honored in both Iowa and Illinois.

Pre-registration for the class is required and youth younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and classes fill quickly. To register contact the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at 815-667-4054. Visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Illinois-Waterway/Boater-Safety-Classes/ for more information.