Stage 212 board members will roll up their sleeves and put on a different kind of show for Culver’s Cares Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Culver’s, 1600 Midtown Road, Peru.

Members of the La Salle theater group will perform a variety of roles including greeting customers, cleaning tables and running orders to tables and cars. In exchange, Culver’s will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to the Stage 212 organization.