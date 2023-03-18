OSF Sunflower Award presented to ultrasound technologist

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa announced the Sunflower Award was recently presented to Delaney Darrow, ultrasound technologist in the Diagnostic Imaging Department.

Darrow has been with OSF HealthCare for one year and resides in Troy Grove.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Delaney is certainly deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Darrow’s received two Sunflower nominations. Her nominations included, “She impacted my patient experience in a powerful way, and it was wonderful to see the new generation of healthcare being so amazing and patient-focused. OSF Saint Elizabeth is blessed to have her on staff as she will positively impact many patients who pass through the department, said the patient.” A fellow Mission Partner shared, “When Delaney found out there were several young children in the emergency department because their brother was being evaluated, she offered to bring the siblings to the Radiology Department to help distract them.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-paul/guest/thank-caregiver/