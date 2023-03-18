IVCC to offer beginning swing dance classes

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Office will offer Beginning Swing Dance (ID:7362) classes from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 21 through May 9, at Oglesby Lincoln School’s gymnasium with instructors Jane and Rodney Schomas.

The Beginning Swing Dance will teach students basic patterns, turns and footwork. This class is for students new to swing dance or looking to brush up their dance skills.

Cost of class is $85 per person and students must sign up with a partner. Call the Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or enroll online at www.ivcc.edu/enroll.