A detached garage was destroyed in a fire reported shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Street in Peru.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said he initially summoned mutual aid but then rescinded the order after firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. The garage and its many contents were deemed a total loss.

King said the cause of the fire has not been determined and a monetary loss was not known. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.