La Salle-Peru High School to perform ‘The Addams Family’ for spring musical

Students at La Salle-Peru High School are preparing to perform “The Addams Family” for their spring musical Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.

The musical will feature many of the familiar characters in the Addams Family, including Wednesday, Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, among others.

The story follows Wednesday Addams, who is growing up and has fallen in love with a “normal” boy. Because the Addams family is not a “normal” family, the main plot surrounds a dinner party where the two families meet and try to get along.

Natalie Verucchi, director of the spring musical and the L-P choir, said the show is a comedy while being dark and witty.

“It’s definitely a comedy,” Verucchi said. “It’s got a lot of slapstick humor that I think a lot of the young kids will laugh at, but there’s also a lot of funny jokes the grown-ups will laugh at that will totally go over the kids’ heads.”

Verucchi said she chose “The Addams Family” to be the spring musical before the hit Netflix show “Wednesday” came out in November. She felt “The Addams Family” was a fitting choice for her cast because it has many lead roles and a large ensemble, which she says will bring more energy to the stage.

While it’s a coincidence, she said the Netflix show coming out when it did was an added bonus by getting more people interested in the L-P musical.

“It definitely is something that appeals to all ages. Older people growing up with the real, original, old school Addams family, and then the people my age who watched it in the 90s with Christina Ricci and Anjelica Huston, and then now the new show ‘Wednesday,’” Verucchi said. “So the Addams family is like a piece of American society that all ages have grown up with and know who they are, and I think (the show) will appeal to everyone.”

Junior Emily Kmetz plays Wednesday, and she said her favorite part is doing Wednesday’s signature “death glare.”

“It’s actually my first time getting a lead, and it means a lot. I’m really excited,” Kmetz said. “The audition was very different for me, it was the first time I had fun in an audition without worrying about it too much.”

Kmetz said people should come to the show because of the talent within the cast.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been with a cast this talented. Everyone plays their part so wonderfully and everyone’s just so perfectly tailored to what their role is, so I feel like it’s really authentic.” kmetz

Junior Adrian Silva plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s dad. Silva said he enjoys his lenient and carefree character, and said he’s having fun with his character’s accent and dancing the tango with Morticia Addams.

“I think people should come see the show because everyone has put in so much work,” Silva said. “I feel like it’s going to be a great show because the Addams family is great, and I feel like this is something this area hasn’t seen in a while.”

Auditions for the show began in November and the cast had its first read through in December. Since January, the group has rehearsed four days a week for three hours a day.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these kids perform in front of a live audience. They’ve been working really hard and this is really a stellar group, and I’m not just saying that,” Verucchi said. “There is really a ton of talent in the leads and the ensemble.”

Senior Max Wertz plays Fester, the goofy, crazy uncle who also is the main narrator of the show.

“It is a masterpiece. It’s very funny and the colors, dancing and singing is spectacular.”

Junior Matthew Sims is an 80s rock star and is in the ensemble as part of the ancestors. The ancestors look over the living members of the Addams family and try to encourage Wednesday and her new boyfriend to stay together.

“We’ve all worked really hard and it looks amazing, there are amazing actors that perfectly portray the characters” Sims said. “Buy your tickets and come see the show!”

The musical will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be bought at the door at La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., or by going online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/lphs/buy-tix?fbclid=IwAR1ho1vPWTDhp8A_K5SXCbKz61LlcZroIjpRsRy8oE3rhPy5NkfX6nJRNag.