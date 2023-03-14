Ottawa cheese vendor to continue tradition

Chuck’s Cheese founder Chuck Geiger recently retired, but his cheese spreads still can be found in grocery store coolers.
Gina and Allen Stoudt recently purchased the business, not wanting to see an Ottawa favorite cease production because of Geiger’s retirement.
Outside the Illinois Valley, the cheese spreads are available in the Quad Cities, Peoria and Bloomington, and Gina Stoudt said she plans to further expand availability.
Locally, Chuck’s Cheese can be purchased at Handy Foods and Spaces, Ottawa; D&S Foods, Marseilles; Seneca Food Mart, Seneca; HyVee, Peru; and the Norway Store, Sheridan.
Geiger also worked with groups to sell his cheese for fundraising, and Stoudt plans to continue and grow that as well. She also plans to establish a website with online sales.
The same flavors will be available: original, garlic jalapeño, horseradish, garden vegetable and Swiss almond.
According to a 1999 The Daily Times article, Geiger’s one-man business, which was located at 1881 1/2 W. Norris Drive, then shipped cheese to 22 outlets in a 50-mile radius. Geiger, who began making cheese in the late 1980s in addition to his full-time job as a CSX engineer, told the The Daily Times he used a blend of various cheeses, added flavoring and spices, mixed it up and packaged it. The article noted Geiger was awarded several ribbons from the Illinois State Fair.
Geiger bought the original recipe from the late Harold Pellegrini, of Marseilles, who used to sell the spread to Geiger when he was one of the owners of the shuttered Butcher Block in downtown Ottawa.
Geiger’s longtime companion, Marlene Stillwell, said he loved the business and was happy to see it continue locally.
