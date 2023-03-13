La Salle library to host licensed storm chaser in virtual talk

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting licensed storm chaser Nick Bartholomew from Illinois Storm Chasers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, for a virtual presentation on the science of severe weather.

In his presentation, Bartholomew will discuss local climatology and past tornadic events, while providing photos and videos of his own storm chasing experiences.

Bartholomew has been obsessed with weather as long as he can remember. When he was younger, he was interested in weather but was terrified when thunderstorms would roll in. As he grew older that fear turned into a burning desire to understand severe weather, and as soon as he received his license, he would go on local chases to see Mother Nature up close. In 2016, he decided to kick it up a notch and start traveling to Tornado Alley, having documented more than a dozen tornadoes so far in his career.

This program will be presented virtually and is free and open to the public. To register, use the following link https://bit.ly/3YAzgZ0. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.