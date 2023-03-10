National Walleye Tour is heading to Spring Valley

Whenever the NWT comes to town, they do a good job raising awareness for the local community. It’s nationally recognized and nationally televised … it’s pretty well known. — Adam Sandor, Spring Valley Walleye Club board member

The National Walleye Tour is coming to Spring Valley, and for the first time in more than a decade the NWT will be hosted in Illinois.

Community officials expect the tournament to boost the local economy and promote the region on a national scale.

The NWT is a national tournament of professional fishermen, or anglers, who take part in all day competitions to catch the largest fish. The tour includes four qualifiers and a championship with each competition including tens of thousands of dollars in possible winnings.

Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Zens said the chamber worked hard to get Spring Valley the opportunity to host an NWT qualifier, including working with state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) and Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) to clarify state fees for the tournament.

“We did it for promoting the region and economic revenue drive for the community,” Zens said. “It’s a driver hopefully for some recognition for the area.”

Spring Valley, Peru and Oglesby are expected to see the most economic impact. All three cities donated money to help cover the costs of the tournament, Zens said.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city wanted to donate money because of the benefit the tournament will have on local businesses, restaurants and hotels.

“Any time you can bring anything different and exciting and people from outside the community into it, it showcases the entire Illinois Valley and our city,” Kolowski said.

Starting Saturday, Zens said the area could see a major influx of visitors. While the NWT doesn’t begin until March 21 and 22, he said some anglers will practice by joining the two tournaments before it.

The Illinois Walleye Trail tournament will take place March 11 and 12 and the Masters Walleye Circuit on March 18 and 19. The IWT is a club tournament largely for locals, and the MWC is a slightly more competitive team tournament. All three March tournaments are hosted by the Spring Valley Boat Club.

Spring Valley Walleye Club board member Adam Sandor said the NWT is nationally televised and the broadcasters take time to highlight the local community.

“Whenever the NWT comes to town, they do a good job raising awareness for the local community,” Sandor said. “It’s nationally recognized and nationally televised … it’s pretty well known.”

The anglers in the NWT are high level competitors. They are often ambassadors for companies, have sponsorships and essentially fish for a living, Zens said.

The registration fee to enter is $1,750 for a pro and the average value of the boats the anglers bring is $80,000, Sandor said. The first place winner of the tournament will receive a new nitro boat along with $15,000, a total package worth $84,000.

Payouts continue for second through 25th place and gradually decrease in dollar amount. About 100 anglers are expected to participate.

Spectators can watch the tournament during weigh-ins, which will take place at the Spring Valley Boat Club. For live coverage of the event, go to https://www.nationalwalleyetour.com/live-coverage/.