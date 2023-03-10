IVCC increases fees, holds tuition rate for 6th year in a row

Illinois Valley Community College trustees Thursday adjusted the technology fee by $1.40 and student activities by $0.60 starting this summer.

A full-time student taking 12 hours next fall will see an increase of about $24, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton.

Trustee have not increased the tuition rate for a sixth consecutive year.

With the combined tuition and universal fee at $135, a student enrolled in 24 hours will pay about $3,240 over the fall and spring semesters.

IVCC remains a high-quality, affordable option, Seaton said.

“Our peer colleges had an average tuition rate of nearly $141 in FY22. Our rates are lower than eight of our 10 peers,” Seaton said.

In other action, trustees approved:

The retirement of nursing instructor Marjorie Francisco effective May 31, 2024. “I have found this to be the most difficult decision in my 44 years in the nursing profession,” Francisco said. “I will miss the students who kept my passion for teaching and learning burning for the last 18 years.”

Purchase of a handheld/portable X-ray fluorescence analyzer from Evident Scientific of Waltham, Mass., for $30,770 to provide ag students in-field analysis of soils, crops, food, fuels and oils.

A bookstore remodel project by Franklin Fixtures of Cookeville, Tenn., for $48,455. The renovation, expected to be completed by fall, will provide a more open shopping experience and will be financed via federal HEERF funds.

Closed session minutes from Feb. 9.

Trustees learned:

The annual Employee Recognition Event April 28 at Grand Bear Resort will honor about 90 faculty, staff and administrators for achieving tenure, teaching excellence, years of service, distinguished service and retirees.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s Feb. 15 budget address was “very encouraging,” IVCC President Jerry Corcoran said. Proposed increases include $100 million to MAP grants, $20 million to the community college operating budget; $10 million for noncredit programs in advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle technologies, $3.2 million for dual credit programs and $5.2 million for noncredit workforce training.

“The increase in MAP is especially significant because it makes community college free to nearly all who are at or below the median-income level,” Corcoran said.

The March 3 “Celebrate IVCC Development Day” featured a presentation by President-elect Tracy Morris.

Trustee Jane Goetz attended the regional trustees meeting at Heartland Community College that included a presentation by Barbara Endel entitled “The Future of Work.”

Non-tenured faculty renewed for 2023-24 are Lyndsey Beetz, interim-dental hygiene, Christina Boughton, Sara Legrenzi, Samantha Whiteaker and Cathy Lenkaitis, nursing, Scott Fox, manufacturing, Jonathan Hubbell, criminal justice, Theresa Molln, welding, Emily Morgan, math, Camden Parks, chemistry, Shannon Slaight Brown, art, Jennifer Timmers, agriculture, and Garrick Whitehead, computer networking and IT.

Custodians Marla Forbes and Steve Gillio announced plans to retire in 2025. Forbes will retire June 20, 2025 and Gillio Dec. 31, 2025.

Karina Delgado was hired as Student Services information specialist. She is a graduate of Ottawa High School and Eastern Illinois University.

Part-time Foundation Assistant/Alumni Coordinator Janice Corrigan resigned Feb. 28 after eight years to accept a full-time position as director of operations for the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

Student recruitment specialist Gracelyn Quesse resigned Feb. 8.