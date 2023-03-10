Carus fire insurance claims are being processed, company says

Carus LLC released information Friday afternoon about insurance claims related to the Jan. 11 chemical fire in La Salle.

Carus said all submitted claims are being addressed directly to its insurance company. Community members who have submitted claims either have already been contacted or will be contacted in the near future to schedule appointments for the field adjuster to evaluate property, including homes, vehicles or other damages.

“We understand that the insurance claim process can be a confusing and difficult one,” Carus said in the update. “We also recognize that this process has taken longer than we expected and understand your frustration.”

The update comes after La Salle residents told their elected officials during Monday’s La Salle City Council meeting their insurance claims with Carus have not been addressed.

For information about the insurance claims process and other FAQs, go to https://www.carusllc.com/carus-llc-faqs/. Residents also can call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662 for questions regarding the fire, community cleanup and insurance claims.